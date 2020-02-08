InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

