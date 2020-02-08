INMAX (INX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,397.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a market cap of $88,027.00 and $42,397.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.