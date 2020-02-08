ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

