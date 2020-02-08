IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

IMV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised IMV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IMV in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.86.

NYSE:IMV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 28,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,619. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IMV by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IMV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

