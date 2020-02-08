Imperial Capital Cuts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $30.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $427.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

