Imperial Capital Cuts Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $8.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price trimmed by Imperial Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.21.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. 62,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $884,541.60. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.