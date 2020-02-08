IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,715,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $2,154,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,676.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock worth $136,216,963 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.42. 1,491,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,949. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $81.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

