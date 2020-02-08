IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $629.18

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $629.18 and traded as high as $674.00. IG Group shares last traded at $662.00, with a volume of 567,881 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGG shares. Liberum Capital downgraded IG Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 695 ($9.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 686.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 629.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

