Ieq Capital LLC Takes $3.95 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 280.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $412,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 162,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,844. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $207.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

