Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,159,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,763,000 after acquiring an additional 200,745 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after acquiring an additional 536,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,565,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,122. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

