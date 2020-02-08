Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $7.49 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. 1,260,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,286. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

