Ieq Capital LLC Invests $20.33 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.34. The stock had a trading volume of 466,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,214. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.19 and a 12 month high of $185.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.