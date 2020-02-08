Ieq Capital LLC Invests $2.96 Million in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,400. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.