Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.37 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

DIA traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,837,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,129. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $247.04 and a one year high of $294.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

