Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 65,896 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,449. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $190.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,753 shares of company stock valued at $77,421,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.