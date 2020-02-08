IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $17.63 Average PT from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,001. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

