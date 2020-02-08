Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $192.32

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and traded as high as $203.90. Ideagen shares last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 111,231 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDEA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.33. The stock has a market cap of $454.97 million and a PE ratio of 203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

In other Ideagen news, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total value of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22). Also, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total value of £255,000 ($335,438.04).

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

