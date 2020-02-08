ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $210.76. The stock had a trading volume of 144,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,974. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

