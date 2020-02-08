ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.46 and last traded at $214.48, approximately 653,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 142,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.28.
ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14.
In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,745,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
ICU Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICUI)
ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.
