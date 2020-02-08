ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.46 and last traded at $214.48, approximately 653,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 142,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.28.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,745,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

