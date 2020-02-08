Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.34 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

Ichor stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 282,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,295. Ichor has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $775.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

