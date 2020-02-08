IAC/InterActiveCorp’s (IAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.00.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.67. 989,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $7,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

