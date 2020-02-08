Hyper Speed Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,059.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $354,637.00 and $18,059.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 119.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Speed Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Token Profile

Hyper Speed Network Token Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Speed Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Speed Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.