HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HUYA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HUYA by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.