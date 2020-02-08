Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.37. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)
Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.
