Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.37. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 53.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

