Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives $11.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC set a $10.50 target price on Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:HUSKF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

