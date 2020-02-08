Humaniq Price Down 1.7% This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $74,820.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.89 or 0.03434903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00222378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00131153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.