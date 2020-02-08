Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.50.

Humana stock opened at $353.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day moving average of $313.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Humana by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 66,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 131,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

