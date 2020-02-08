Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.63. Humana also updated its FY20 guidance to $18.25-18.75 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.50.

NYSE:HUM traded down $5.89 on Friday, reaching $353.26. 938,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,501. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $376.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

