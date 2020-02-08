HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives $2.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

HTGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 230,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,454. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

