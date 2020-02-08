HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) Trading Down 15.4%

HST Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HSTC) traded down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11, 44,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24,338% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC)

HST Global, Inc, an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases.

