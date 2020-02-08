HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBC. Bank of America raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.59.

HSBC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 2,172,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

