HSBC Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

TCOM opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,412,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,830,000. Newport Asia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,124,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,656,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,231,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

