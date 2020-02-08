Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.68

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.68 and traded as low as $92.86. Hoya shares last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 14,542 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

