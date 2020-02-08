Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.89.

TWNK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 794,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,557 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 272,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,584,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 200,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,364 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

