Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hormel Foods worth $59,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

