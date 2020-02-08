Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Earnings Results

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

NYSE:HMN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. 144,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.57. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $156,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Insiders have sold 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $786,731 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

