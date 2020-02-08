HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $31.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 173,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $777.95 million, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.76.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,243 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.