Homeserve (LON:HSV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Homeserve to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

Shares of HSV stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,321 ($17.38). 400,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a 1 year low of GBX 936.50 ($12.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.76). The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,301.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,197.74.

In related news, insider Stella David purchased 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,750 ($52,288.87). Insiders purchased a total of 5,717 shares of company stock worth $7,436,746 over the last ninety days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

