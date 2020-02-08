Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report sales of $24.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.13 million to $24.60 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $99.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.37 million to $100.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.49 million, with estimates ranging from $103.48 million to $103.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $342.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.37. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

