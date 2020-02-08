Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $925,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.