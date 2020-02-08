HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. HMS comprises about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.18% of HMS worth $30,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after acquiring an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 456.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HMS by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMSY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.85. 324,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,055. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

