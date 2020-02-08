Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.27, 2,423,998 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,194,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a P/E ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 948,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

