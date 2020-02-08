Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down to $29.85

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $29.85. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 2,427,356 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

