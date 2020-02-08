Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,578. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after buying an additional 601,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 648,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

