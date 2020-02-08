Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Highway stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

