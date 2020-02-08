Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 39,932 Shares of Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,303,277.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 153,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Hess by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

