Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.08.

TSE HRX traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, hitting C$21.46. 47,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$13.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.64. The company has a market cap of $741.79 million and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.31.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$145.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heroux Devtek will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

