Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,156,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 2,276,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.