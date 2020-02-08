Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

HTBK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 123,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $706.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.86. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at $339,126.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180,241 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 312.6% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 156,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

