Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.